Two tiger cubs found dead, one rescued in Ballarpur forest

Nagpur/Chandrapur: Two tiger cubs were found dead under Ballarpur forest range of Central Chanda Division on Thursday. Also, the forest team has rescued one female tiger cub while the mother is missing. The cub has been taken to the Transit Treatment Centre, a report said.

According to the report, the forest guards of Ballarpur range were doing routine patrolling on Thursday morning when they spotted carcasses of two tiger cubs while one female tiger cub was found alive near them. The carcasses were found in Kalamana beat near to NH253/B. The cubs were around 4 months old.

Advertisement

The tigress had probably gone hunting and then probably got lost in the jungle and so the cubs were left alone. Forest staffers knew about the three lonely cubs and were observing their movement but two cubs were most likely killed by some wild animal. Post-mortems were conducted and samples were sent for lab testing.

The actual reason of death can be ascertained only after the reports come in, said a senior forest officer of Chandrapur Circle. The Forest Officer further stated that Forest officials were trying hard to locate the missing mother tigress so that it can be reunited with the cub. Five teams have been formed to trace her whereabouts, he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement