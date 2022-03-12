Two teenage lovers end lives in suicide pact in Kamptee

Nagpur: Two teenagers, a girl and a boy, ended their lives in suicide pact by jumping before a running train near Kapmtee Railway Station on Friday night.

The deceased boy has been identified as Aditya Laxminarayan Kuril (18), resident of Jaibhim Square, New Kamptee. The girl (16) was also staying in the same area. Both were in love with each other and left home two days back.

According to police, the relatives of the boy and the girl had lodged missing complaint as Aditya and the girl had left homes two days back.

After receiving the complaint, police had launched a search to trace the boy and the girl but in vain. In the meanwhile, the two lovers ended their lives by jumping before the running Howrah-Ahmedabad Express 100 metres away from Kanhan Railway Bridge on Kamptee track around 8 pm on Friday in a suicide pact. Their bodies were found lying on tracks. A motorcycle (MH-40/D 2678) belonging to Aditya’s elder brother was found nearby the spot.

After receiving information, a team of New Kamptee police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Cops have launched detailed investigation to ascertain exact reason behind the two teenage lovers ending lives in suicide pact.