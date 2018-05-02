    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Two Nagpur youths murdered near Dongargaon

    Nagpur: Two youths hailing from Nagpur have been brutally murdered near Dongargaon on Pachgaon-Kuhi Road, reports reaching here said.

    The deceased have been identified as Kunal Thakre, resident of Narsala, and Sushil Bawne Raut, a resident of Dighori in Nagpur.

    According to sources, both the youths reportedly were murdered elsewhere and their bodies dumped at a secluded place near Dongargaon coming under Nagpur Rural police jurisdiction.

    On receiving information, Nagpur Rural police have started investigation.

    Details are awaited.

