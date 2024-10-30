Two-Minute Delay or Masterstroke? Anees Ahmed’s Exit Raises Questions in Nagpur Central

Was It Really a Two-Minute Delay, or a Strategic Move by Anees Ahmed? Is There More Behind the Missed Nomination for Nagpur Central?

Nagpur: Veteran Congress leader Anees Ahmed, after four decades with the party, chose a bold path by filing his nomination as a candidate for the Vidhan Sabha from Nagpur Central under the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) banner. As part of his political maneuver, he left Congress and joined VBA with a ticket already in hand. However, on Tuesday, despite arriving with fanfare and supporters, he couldn’t file his nomination on time due to a mere two-minute delay.

Ahmed’s late arrival to the Collector’s office led to a high-voltage drama as he staged a sit-in protest, questioning the motives behind the rejection of his nomination. He pointed to various obstacles, including roadblocks, security protocols, and last-minute documentation hurdles, which, according to him, caused the delay.

Was the Delay Intentional?

The three-time MLA’s calculated approach raised speculation about his motives. Observers suggested that a leader of Ahmed’s experience and stature would not “accidentally” miss a deadline by mere minutes. Some believe this may have been a tactical move to subtly exit the race while voicing his grievances against Congress leadership. Ahmed, though, maintained his delay was purely circumstantial, blaming restricted routes and last-minute formalities.

The Knee Injury and Last-Minute NOC

Ahmed cited a knee injury and physical difficulties navigating blocked routes as part of his delay. He also mentioned that he received his No Objection Certificate and other required documents as late as 2:30 pm, forcing him to walk to the nomination office with an injured knee. Despite his plea for leniency, officials adhered strictly to the 3 pm deadline, noting that other candidates, too, were accommodated in the final minutes.

Political Calculations or Coincidence?

Political experts speculate that Ahmed’s actions may actually benefit Congress. Without Ahmed’s candidacy, VBA and AIMIM, which could have otherwise split Congress’ votes, are now out of the equation, effectively giving Congress an unanticipated advantage in Nagpur Central. Some believe Ahmed’s move was a message to Congress high command, showing the leadership his influence over the dynamics of minority and marginalized votes in Maharashtra.

Anees Ahmed’s Stand and Congress’ Minority Policies

A long-time loyalist of the Gandhi family, Ahmed had recently shown reluctance to contest, citing community pressures as his reason for participation. He had voiced strong dissatisfaction with Congress for not fulfilling promises made to Muslims, Dalits, and backward communities, even predicting Congress’ downfall in Maharashtra due to this neglect.

Ahmed’s dramatic exit from the nomination race leaves questions about whether his delay was indeed accidental or a calculated decision with implications beyond Nagpur Central, resonating with Congress leadership and reflecting discontent within the party’s minority support base. As the dust settles, Ahmed’s political chess move could be a signal to Congress to re-evaluate its approach to community-based promises and alliance management.