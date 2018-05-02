Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Sep 27th, 2019

Two men commit suicide in MIDC, Pardi

Nagpur: Two suicide incidents have been reported under MIDC and Pardi police jurisdictions, two men ended their lives by hanging. The exact reason behind them taking the extreme step could not be ascertained immediately. Cops have registered case of accidental death and launched the investigation.

In the first incident, Anil Babanrao Gurnule (40), allegedly committed suicide by hanging to a ceiling fan at his Juna Nildoh based house in Hingna on Wednesday night. Following the complaint registered by Ramesh Ramlal Meshram (24), MIDC police rushed to spot and brought down the body. The body was later sent to Government Hospital for autopsy.

Similarly, a 17-year-old Ishant Nitiraj Thakur alerted Pardi police after finding his father Nitiraj (38) hanging to an iron rod of roof top. Acting swiftly on the information, the cops rushed Thakur’s resident in Durga Nagar and started investigation.

