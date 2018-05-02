Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Oct 3rd, 2019

Two men abuse woman sexually, abet her suicide in MIDC

Nagpur: MIDC police have booked two men for exploiting a woman sexually and abetting her suicide. The deceased Sujata Manish Nath Paharva (29) had committed suicide by hanging to roof hook at her residence in Amarnagar, Ward No. 1, MIDC on September 27, 2019 morning. After registering a case of accidental death, MIDC police had launched a probe.

During the investigation, Manish Purshottam Nath (29), husband of the deceased Sujata, and native of Seoni (MP), informed police that the two accused Vinay Nath and Durgesh Nath, both natives of Seoni, were delivering milk at Sujata’s house when she was living in Seoni.

As such they got acquinted with Sujata. But the two accused took advantage and exploited Sujata sexually. From that day, she was in trauma. Fearing defame, Sujata, who residing separately from her husband at Amarnagar, MIDC, committed suicide on September 27, 2019.

MIDC API Hattigote, based on probe report and a complaint lodged by Sujata’s husband Manish Nath, booked the two accused Vinay Nath and Durgesh Nath under Section 306 of the IPC. Further probe is underway.

