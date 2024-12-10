Two leopards die in separate incidents in Umred, near Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: Two leopards were found dead in separate incidents on Monday in the territorial forest area of Umred Paoni Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary (UPKWS). While one leopard died on Umred-Girad Road, under South Umred range in a road accident, another died near Kachimeth-Fukeshwar Road in North Umred Range.

A full grown leopardess was hit by an unknown vehicle on Umred-Girad Road in the wee hours on Monday morning. The incident took place at Compartment No 398, Barad Kavadshi, South Umred Range. A forest team rushed to the spot after getting information and conducted panchanama as per the SoP of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). As per the primary investigation, the team is predicting that the death took place due to being hit by an unknown vehicle.

The carcass of the leopard is intact and further investigation is on under the supervision of Manoj Dhanvijay, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Umred (Territorial). The post-mortem was conducted by Dr Vinod Samarth, Veterinarian, Umred; Dr Girish Gabhane, Veterinarian, Bhiwapur; Dr Dayaram Barapatre, Veterinarian, Aptur and Dr Smita Ramteke, Veterinarian, Sirsi. Dr Bharat Singh Hada, DCF, Nagpur; Manoj A Dhanvijay, ACF, Umred; Rohit Karu, Honorary Wildlife Warden; Avinash Londe, NTCA Representative; and K M Gajre, RFO, South Umred were present during the autopsy.

In the second incident, a full grown leopard was found dead in bushes near Kachimet Fukeshwar Road in North Umred Range on Monday evening. A wildlife photographer noticed the carcass in bushes on Monday evening and informed the Forest Department about the carcass around 6.30 pm.

After getting the information, a team rushed to the spot and conducted panchanama as per the protocol of NTCA. However, due to darkness, the team failed to conduct the post-mortem of the carcass. The autopsy took place on Tuesday morning. The cause of death of the leopard is unclear and the exact cause will be known after the post-mortem report.