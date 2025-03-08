Two Killed, 13 Injured in Samruddhi Expressway Accident

Advertisement



Buldhana, : A tragic accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway claimed the lives of two people and left 13 others injured on Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 9 AM at Malsawargaon in Buldhana district when a vehicle carrying 15 passengers from Yavatmal to Shirdi suffered a tyre burst, causing it to overturn.

Following the rollover, a car traveling behind collided with the overturned vehicle, worsening the impact, according to officials from the Sindkhed Raja police station. The deceased have been identified as Vidya Sable and Motiram Borkar.

Emergency teams and traffic police rushed to the scene, with the injured being transported to a nearby hospital. Authorities report that three of the injured are in critical condition. The accident briefly disrupted traffic flow on the expressway before being cleared. An investigation is underway.