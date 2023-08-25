Two held for Divyang woman’s murder in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Mauda Police have arrested two suspects, including a truck driver, in connection with the Yashodhara Nagar Divyang woman missing and murder case.

According to police, Mahendra Prabhakar Misar (35), a resident of Khed village in Bramhapuri tehsil of Chandrapur district and Prashant Anandrao Naktode (29), a resident of Nagparsodi village in Lakhandur tehsil of Bhandara district were picked up on suspicion of their alleged involvement in the murder.

Advertisement

Geeta Santosh Nimje (33), a resident of Dhammadeep Nagar, went missing on August 19 and subsequently, she was found unconscious under mysterious conditions in the guard room of Navkar Industrial and Logistics Park the next day in the morning hours. She was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to the injuries on Monday night.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishal Anand said that the victim had left her home around 9 pm on Saturday. She was later found in a distressed state around 3.30 am, partially unclothed, in the watchman’s room of the logistic park. The initial findings from an autopsy performed at Mayo Hospital revealed that she had sustained a head injury, which was believed to be the cause of her demise, said SP Anand.

Investigators are suspecting that the victim was assaulted in a moving vehicle. The theory is that during the attempt to assault her, she was struck on the head in the vehicle. The police are suspecting involvement of more persons in the crime. The mystery about how the woman reached the logistic park is still unsolved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement