Two goons arrested for robbing food delivery boy in Bajaj Nagar

Nagpur: Bajaj Nagar police arrested two goons who robbed a food delivery boy of his valuables worth Rs 36,000 on Friday. A juvenile boy has also been detained in the case.

A resident of Plot No. 98, Vinoba Bhave Nagar, Lokesh Devidas Chandpurkar (27) was going on his bike (MH-31/BJ 7996) from Shankar Nagar to Manish Nagar for delivery of food around 03-15 hours on Friday. Midway near Mississippi Restaurant in Bajaj Nagar, the two accused Monu alias Rishi Sukhdeo Verma (24) and Somnath Purshottam Verma (22), both residents of Danteshwari Slums, and a juvenile boy accosted Lokesh and thrashed him severely. Later the accused snatched cash Rs 6,000, one Samsung mobile phone worth Rs 5,000 and his bike worth Rs 25,000 from Lokesh and fled the spot.

Bajaj Nagar PSI Nilpatrewar, based on the complaint of Lokesh, booked the accused under Sections 392, 34 of the IPC and succeeded in arresting Monu alias Rishi Verma and Somnath Verma in the looting case. Further probe is underway.

