Two from Nagpur among 3 killed in bus mishap in Jabalpur

Nagpur: In a terrible accident, a Nagpur-bound passenger bus overturned at Ramanpur valley in Bargi in Jabalpur leaving three people killed and 25 injured, on Sunday morning. The accident took place when a passenger bus ‘Ram Rath’ numbered MH-14LB-8718 was ferrying pilgrims from Ayodhya to Nagpur.

The deceased have been identified as Malamma (45), a resident of Hyderabad; Shubham Meshram (28), and Amol Khode (42), both residents of Nagpur.

After receiving the information of a road accident in Bargi, police reached the spot. The police informed that the passengers were returning from Ayodhya after Darshan in a Ram Rath Bus, which had 37 people on board, including staff members. As the bus reached Ramanpur Valley, it lost control and overturned, creating panic among passengers. The police and rescue teams worked tirelessly to rescue the trapped passengers. The injured were rushed to Lakhnadon Hospital through 108 ambulance services, while some were admitted to hospitals in Jabalpur for further treatment.

Two of the injured died on the spot while the third succumbed to injuries on the way towards hospital. According to passengers, the bus was speeding towards Nagpur when it suddenly lost control and overturned. Local residents informed that the Ramanpur Valley is infamous for accidents due to its sharp turns and poor lighting conditions and it is called the Killer Valley. Authorities have been urged to address road safety concerns in the area to prevent further tragedies.

