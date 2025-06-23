Two fake cops trick & rob ex-ASI of Rs 1.50 lakh gold in Ajni

Advertisement



Nagpur: Two crooks posing as police officers stole gold jewellery worth Rs 1.50 lakh from a 75-year-old retired Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in broad daylight. The incident took place near Venu Corner Hotel on Manewada Road under jurisdiction of Ajni Police Station.

The victim, Dashrath Dhondabaji Barghat, a resident of New Kailas Nagar, had gone for his regular morning walk on Sunday. Around 8.30 am, while he was returning home, two unknown men stopped him near Venu Corner. Pretending to be police officials, they told him, “There was a theft in this area yesterday. Take care of your jewellery.” Dashrath removed the gold chain from his neck and the ring from his finger.

At that moment, one of the impostors suddenly snatched the jewellery and fled the spot. Dashrath shouted for help and nearby citizens quickly gathered. One of them immediately informed the Ajni Police Station. A police team rushed to the spot and recorded Dashrath’s statement.

Based on his complaint, police have registered a case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita related to cheating and impersonation. The area’s CCTV footage is being checked to identify the suspects. A search operation is underway to trace the accused, said a police officer.