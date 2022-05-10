Nagpur: G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering (GHRCE) Nagpur, established in 1996, G H Raisoni College of Engineering [GHRCE] is a premier Autonomous institution in the central India. GHRCE is ranked 130thPAN-India in Engineering Discipline as declared by NIRF Ranking 2021. The institution has also been ranked 1st PAN India amongst private / Self-Financed Colleges / institutions as declared by ARIIA 2021, Government of India. It is ranked 5th in patent filing and platinum status in AICTE-CII survey. Institute received NIDHI-TBI grant from NSTEDB, DST, Government of India.
Chief Guest of NAAC Workshop Dr. DevenderKawaday, Adviser NAAC Bengaluru have a vast experience in NAAC Assessment processand they will gives the idea about comprehensive database for documentation, list of documents required and the process involved for accreditation, how the documents relevant to different metrics which is to bedocumented and uploaded in a proper manner.
This NAAC Workshop will comprise of three sessions conducted on each day by eminent professors and NAAC Assessor as a resource persons like Dr. DevendraKawaday, Adviser, NAAC Bangaluru, Dr. Deepak Nanaware, Professor & Head, Department of English, D.A.V Velankar, College of Commerce, Solapur, Dr. Sanjay Gaikwad, Asso. Professor, BJS’s ASC College Wagholi, Pune, Dr. Sanjay Kharat, Principal, Modern College of Arts, Science & Commerce, Pune, NAAC Assessor, Dr. Bijoy Kumar Panigrahy, Ex- Registrar IIIT Naya Raipur, NAAC Assessor, Dr. Prashant Maheshwari, Dean, Faculty of Science and Technology, RTM Nagpur University. They will elaborate their views on current DVV Process of NAAC Accreditation.
National Assessment and Accreditation Council(NAAC) has given the opportunity to conduct the two days National level workshop on “NAAC Accreditation system with Effective DVV Process” in Hybrid Mode. GHRCE has received a grant from NAAC, Bengaluru for creating awareness among faculties with new Data Validation and Verification (DVV) process.This NAAC Workshop received overwhelming response from all over the states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, AndhraPradesh, Tamil Nadu etc. andmore than 350 participants have registered till date. Institute Director Dr. SachinUntawale, Convener Dr. PramodWalke and Co-Convener Dr. Santosh Jaju have appealed to take the benefit of workshop.