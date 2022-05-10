Two Days National Level Workshop on “NAAC Accreditation system with Effective DVV Process” in Hybrid Mode

Advertisement

Nagpur: G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering (GHRCE) Nagpur, established in 1996, G H Raisoni College of Engineering [GHRCE] is a premier Autonomous institution in the central India. GHRCE is ranked 130thPAN-India in Engineering Discipline as declared by NIRF Ranking 2021. The institution has also been ranked 1st PAN India amongst private / Self-Financed Colleges / institutions as declared by ARIIA 2021, Government of India. It is ranked 5th in patent filing and platinum status in AICTE-CII survey. Institute received NIDHI-TBI grant from NSTEDB, DST, Government of India.

Chief Guest of NAAC Workshop Dr. DevenderKawaday, Adviser NAAC Bengaluru have a vast experience in NAAC Assessment processand they will gives the idea about comprehensive database for documentation, list of documents required and the process involved for accreditation, how the documents relevant to different metrics which is to bedocumented and uploaded in a proper manner.