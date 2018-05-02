Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Jul 13th, 2019

Two crooks posing as Govt contractors dupe trader of Rs 3.14 lakh

Nagpur: Two crooks, hailing from Buldana, posed as government contractors and conned a trader to the tune of Rs 3.14 lakh by placing an order for granites and tiles. The accused duo issued a cheque that bounced for want of cash.

The two accused duo – Khalid Deshmukh and Pervez Deshmukh – both natives of Jalgaon Jamod, district Buldana, in connivance with each other approached the complainant Qazi Wasimuddin Qazi Riyazuddin (38), resident 404, near Masjid, Babulvan, Wardhaman Nagar. Qazi runs a shop Kosi Stones at Gangabai Ghat Road dealing with granites and tiles.

The accused duo posed themselves as government contractors and with their glib talk, won confidence of Qazi. They later placed an order for granites and tiles worth Rs 3.14 lakh and issued a cheque for the amount. But the cheque bounced for want of balance. Qazi soon realised he has been defrauded by the accused and lodged a complaint with Kotwali police.

Woman PSI Tarale, based on Qazi’s complaint, booked the accused duo under Sections 406, 420, 34 of the IPC and searching for them.

