Two con women trick and rob elderly woman in Old Kamptee

Nagpur: Two con women tricked and robbed an elderly woman of her gold ornaments worth Rs 24,000 in Old Kamptee police area on Friday afternoon. Cops are searching for the two accused women.

The complainant, Shakuntala Bhanudas Shambharkar (70), resident of Bhim Nagar in Old Kamptee, was walking towards Uppalwadi on Durga Chowk Road on Friday. Midway, between 11.30 am and 12.15 pm, two women, aged 25-30, sitting in an auto stopped Shakuntala and told her they are government employees. The con women lured Shakuntala to start her Rs 5,000 salary from the government and for this her photos are needed. With this trick, the accused women asked Shakuntala to sit in the auto. Further, the two women asked Shakuntala to remove her gold earrings and chain as she will not get the salary if the gold ornaments are seen in the photos. Believing them, Shakuntala removed her gold ornaments worth Rs 24,000 and handed them over to the two accused women. Later, the accused asked Shakuntala to disembark from the auto and fled from the spot.

Old Kamptee API Ghuge, based on the complaint of Shakuntala, booked the two unidentified accused women under Sections 420, 170, 34 of the IPC and searching for them.

