Two con men demand extortion money from Asha Hospital doctor, one held

Nagpur: Two con men on Wednesday demanded extortion money from a doctor and threatened to ransack his hospital if the demand was not met. One of the accused has been arrested by New Kamptee police while search for other accused is on.

A resident of Lekha Nagar, Rajendra Rambabu Agrawal (65), who is a doctor by profession and Director of Asha Hospital, told New Kamptee police that the two accused con men named Sharad Devrao Gomekar (38), resident of Kalpataru Colony, and Mukesh Chaudhary (40), resident of Orange City Park, Kamptee, phoned him between 7.50 and 8.40 pm when he was at his home. The accused duo demanded extortion money and also threatened to ransack his hospital if their demand was not met.

New Kamptee PSI Karvekar, acting on the doctor’s complaint, booked the two accused under 294, 387, 506(B), 34 of the IPC and arrested one accused Sharad Gomekar. Cops are searching for other accused.



