    Published On : Tue, Feb 11th, 2020

    Two city buses catch fire in Hingna depot, gutted

    2 CNG buses catches fire at Hingna Depot

    Nagpur: Two buses in the fleet of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) were gutted in separate incidents of fire at its Orange Street city bus depot on Monday. Both were CNG buses and parked at Hingna bus depot operated by M/s Hansa City Bus Services.

    The two buses (MH-31/CA6052) and MH-31/CA-6064 caught fire suddenly and were completely gutted. The employees present at the depot managed to douse the fires and helped avoiding spreading the flames to other vehicles parked in the depot. Officials of Transport Department visited the Hingnga Depot and took stock of the situation.

    Instructions were issued to operators to file process for claiming insurance for loss of public property as per procedure.

