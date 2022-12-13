Two cars damaged in crash on Samruddhi Expressway

Nagpur: Two cars were badly damaged in an accident reported near Waifal Toll Plaza on Samruddhi Mahamarg on Monday a day after the Expressway was commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to police, the accident occurred in the afternoon when a Maruti Swift car was approaching the plaza. A speeding Mercedes coming from behind crashed into the Maruti Swift car. Following the crash, the front side of the Mercedes and back side of the Maruti Swift car were badly damaged. Passengers of both cars were unhurt, police said.

Advertisement

The Phase-I of the Expressway (520 km Nagpur-Shirdi) stretch was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

According to a report, in the latest incident, the Swift car was heavily damaged when it was rammed from behind. The car belongs to one Samad Shaikh, if one goes by the RTO data available on websites. The report said the Swift car occupants were paying the toll at the booth when the Mercedes Benz four-wheeler rammed it from behind, as the driver was unable to control his speed.

The report further said the two motorists mutually settled the issue, and no complaint was lodged from either side.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement