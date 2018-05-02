Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Two brothers arrested for murdering keymaker near Yashwant Stadium

    Nagpur: Dhantoli police have arrested two brothers allegedly involved in the murder of a keymaker over old dispute. The murder took place near Yashwant Stadium here on Thursday afternoon. The two accused had also attacked son of the deceased and injured him seriously.

    The accused brothers have been identified as Mukesh Dadarao Mandavkar (34) and Amol Dadarao Mandavkar (29), both residents of Plot No. 136, Rashtrasant Nagar, Dighori.

    The deceased, Vilas Ramaji Warthi (54), used to live on footpath near Yashwant Stadium along with his son Bharat (18). In his complaint to Dhantoli police, Bharat said that his father was a keymaker.

    A few days ago, a quarrel had erupted between his father and the two accused brothers over some issue. The accused run a tea stall near the stadium.

    On Thursday around 4 pm, the two accused, with the intent of settling score, attacked Vilas Warthi with an iron pipe and inflicted injuries on his head. The accused duo also attacked Bharat on his head. The seriously injured Vilas was taken to GMCH.

    However, he succumbed to head injuries around 7.30 pm during treatment on the same day.

    Dhantoli Woman PSI Ramteke, based on Bharat’s complaint, booked the two accused brothers under Sections 302, 307, 294, 506(B), 34 of the IPC and placed them under arrest. Further probe is underway.

