    Published On : Tue, Apr 6th, 2021

    Two bootleggers arrested in Nandanvan

    Nagpur: Nandanvan police have arrested two bootleggers who were found transporting and selling a stock of country liquor taking advantage of restrictions in force to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the city. The cops have also seized an auto-rickshaw in which the liquor stock was being transported.

    The accused duo has been identified as Mohd Javed Mohd Dawood (39), resident of Hasanbagh and Mohd Akram Mohd Aslam Patel (34), resident of Motha Tajbagh, Plot No. 27.

    Nandanvan police received information that the two accused were transporting country liquor in an auto (MH-49/AR 9415) for sale illegally around 4.20 pm on Monday. Acting swiftly, a team of police interected the auto and seized 13 boxes of country liquor containing 624 bottles of 180 ml worth Rs 32,448. Police also confiscated the auto worth Rs 1.50 lakh. The liquor stock was ordered by another bootlegger named Samsher Ali of Hasanbagh for illegal sale.

    The accused have been booked under Sections of Maharashtra Prohibition Act. Police sources said that the accused Mohd Akram Mohd Aslam Patel was involved in several offences of serious nature.

    The arrest was made by Senior PI Mukhtar D Sheikh, API Kishore Mane, constable Sandeep Gundalwar, NPCs Vikas Tong, Pravin Bhagat, Sepoy Chandrashekhar Kadam under the guidance of DCP Zone 4 Akshay Shinde and ACP Palve.


