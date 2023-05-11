Two bookies arrested by Sonegaon cops for IPL betting

Nagpur: Sonegaon Police arrested two bookies for betting on Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Kings Eleven Punjab IPL T20 cricket match played on May 8 evening.

Acting on a tip-off, Sonegaon Police conducted a raid at the residence of Indradev Shridukhi Mondal (37) at Plot No 161, H B Estate, Khwaja Layout, Shri Samarth Nagar. The cops found Mondal and Candy Ashok Karamchandani (38), a resident of Plot No 180, Sindhi Colony, Khamla Road, engaged in cricket betting. The cops arrested both and seized a laptop of Lenovo company, a television set, 20 cell phone handsets, dongle, charger, papers on which bets were written, and Rs 1,540 cash.

Collectively, the seized material and cash were worth Rs 3,47,940. Based on the report of PSI Pramod Mohite, Sonegaon Police have registered a case under Sections 4 and 5 of the Maharashtra Gambling Prevention Act read with Section 66 of the Information Technology Act against the accused.

B S Pardeshi, Senior Police Inspector (PI); PI (Crime) Vijay Naik; PSIs Mohite, Rajesh Masram and Raju Bhoyar, Police Constables; Vikas Tong, Mahesh, and Sachin Somkunwar, NPCs conducted the raid under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-1, and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sonegaon Division.

