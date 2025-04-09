Two BJP MLAs from Nagpur Face High Court Notice Over Election Violation Allegations

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant political development, the Bombay High Court’s Nagpur bench has issued notices to two BJP MLAs — Sameer Meghe from Hingna constituency and Charan Singh Thakur from Katol constituency — following petitions filed by defeated candidates from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction).

The court has directed both legislators to file their responses within three weeks.



The petitions, filed by Rameshchandra Bang (Hingna) and Salil Deshmukh (Katol), allege serious violations of election rules during the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. These include breaches of the model code of conduct, improper election expenditure reporting, and a lack of transparency in the election process.

The petitioners have requested the court to declare the elections of both BJP MLAs invalid.

This development has sparked unrest within the BJP camp in Nagpur, traditionally seen as a party stronghold. The outcome of this legal battle is expected to draw close attention from across the political spectrum in Maharashtra.

