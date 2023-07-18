Two arrested, one booked for murder attempt in Bajaj Nagar

Nagpur: Bajaj Nagar Police have arrested two criminals and booked a juvenile delinquent for attempting to kill a goon with knives in the small hours of Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Dinesh Sanjay Todsam (20), Kunal Pramod Santape (18), both residents of Subhash Nagar, and a 17-year-old boy in conflict with the law.

The victim, Sammet alias Ponga Santosh Dhabhne (23), also a resident of Subhash Nagar, was rushed to the Government Medical College & Hospital. A day before the incident, Sammet had picked up a quarrel with Dinesh alleging that he had provided information about him to the police. Dinesh, Kunal and the juvenile delinquent decided to teach a lesson to Sammet. Around 2.15 am on Sunday, Sammet and his friend Soham Mandhre were standing in the lane behind Pizza Hut at Shraddhanandpeth. The accused trio came triple seat on a moped. They attacked Sammet with sharp-edged knives and fled the spot.

After recording the statement of the victim, police registered a case under Sections 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against Dinesh, Kunal and the teenage boy.

