Twitter removes Amit Shah’s photo, restored later

Union home minister Amit Shah’s Twitter display picture was on Thursday removed by the microblogging site, in response to a “report from the copyright holder.”

Clicking on Shah’s display picture on his verified handle showed a blank page with the message: “Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder.”

The social media platform, however, reinstated the photograph after some time.

“Due to an inadvertent error, we temporarily locked this account under our global copyright policies. This decision was reversed immediately and the account is fully functional,” Twitter spokesperson said.