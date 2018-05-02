    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Nov 13th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Twitter removes Amit Shah’s photo, restored later

    Union home minister Amit Shah’s Twitter display picture was on Thursday removed by the microblogging site, in response to a “report from the copyright holder.”

    Clicking on Shah’s display picture on his verified handle showed a blank page with the message: “Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder.”

    The social media platform, however, reinstated the photograph after some time.

    “Due to an inadvertent error, we temporarily locked this account under our global copyright policies. This decision was reversed immediately and the account is fully functional,” Twitter spokesperson said.

    40 ELECTRIC BUS पर लगा ग्रहण
    सुरक्षा बाळगून साजरी करा पर्यावरणपूरक “ग्रीन” दिवाळी
    बिना शिकायत के उठ नहीं रहा कचरा
    अतिक्रमण को मंगलवारी जोन का समर्थन
    Nagpur police surpass Mumbai with most Covid-19 positive cases in State: RTI reply
    Road robbers loot two women at knife-point in Panchpaoli, Wathoda
    Man marries employee, usurps cash, gold booty of first wife
    नागपुर में हुई सेवा शुरू : अब यात्री अपने घर से ही अपना सामान या पार्सल बूक करा सकते है
    Markets welcome shoppers on Dhanteras
    DC का EMD,SD लौटने के लिए सक्रिय हैं SE,EE
