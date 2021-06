Twitter India chief Manish Maheshwari has been named in an FIR in Uttar Pradesh over an incorrect map of India.

This is the second FIR against Maheshwari this month in UP as troubles grow for the social media giant in the country.

The distorted map — displayed in the “Tweep Life” section of Twitter’s website — was removed Monday after it was flagged by a user. It showed Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh outside India, triggering outrage.