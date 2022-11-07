Twitter impersonators will be permanently suspended: Musk

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted that the microblogging site will permanently suspend any account that impersonates another.

“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended,” Musk wrote.

In a separate tweet, Musk said Twitter previously issued a warning before suspension, but as Twitter is rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning as well as “no exceptions.”

“This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue,” Musk said, adding any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark.

Musk’s warning came after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — and tweeted as Elon Musk in reaction to the billionaire’s decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for $8 month.

