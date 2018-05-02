Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jul 5th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Twitter failed to comply with new IT Rules: Centre tells HC

    The Centre Monday told the Delhi high court that social media giant Twitter Inc has failed to comply with India’s new IT Rules, which is law of the land and is mandatorily required to be complied with.

    The Centre, in an affidavit filed in the high court, said any non-compliance amounts to breach of provisions of IT Rules, leading to Twitter losing its immunity conferred under the IT Act.

    The affidavit has been filed in response to a plea by lawyer Amit Acharya, in which he claimed non-compliance of the Centre’s new IT Rules by the platform.

    Trending In Nagpur
    विधायक कृष्णा खोपडे के विकास निधी से मौजा-भरतवाडा, तलमले ले आउट में 1 करोड के विकासकार्य शुरू
    विधायक कृष्णा खोपडे के विकास निधी से मौजा-भरतवाडा, तलमले ले आउट में 1 करोड के विकासकार्य शुरू
    ८२ हजार ८२७ व्यक्तींनी केले डी.ई.सी. गोळ्यांचे सेवन
    ८२ हजार ८२७ व्यक्तींनी केले डी.ई.सी. गोळ्यांचे सेवन
    सफाई कर्मचा-यांच्या विविध प्रश्नांच्या कार्यवाहीचा महापौरांनी घेतला आढावा
    सफाई कर्मचा-यांच्या विविध प्रश्नांच्या कार्यवाहीचा महापौरांनी घेतला आढावा
    डॉ. रोहित सावलकर का किया सम्मान
    डॉ. रोहित सावलकर का किया सम्मान
    सोमवारी ७ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    सोमवारी ७ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    क्रीडा पदाधिकाऱ्यांच्या सूचनांचा होणार क्रीडा धोरणात समावेश
    क्रीडा पदाधिकाऱ्यांच्या सूचनांचा होणार क्रीडा धोरणात समावेश
    भाजयुमो नागपुरतर्फे MPSC परीक्षा संबधित विषयांवर राज्य सरकारने त्वरित लक्ष देण्याकरीता जिल्हाधिकार्यांना निवेदन..!
    भाजयुमो नागपुरतर्फे MPSC परीक्षा संबधित विषयांवर राज्य सरकारने त्वरित लक्ष देण्याकरीता जिल्हाधिकार्यांना निवेदन..!
    चंद्रपूर शहराच्या लोकसंख्येनुसार वाढीव लसींचा साठा द्या
    चंद्रपूर शहराच्या लोकसंख्येनुसार वाढीव लसींचा साठा द्या
    9 days training program on Competency Building for Management Students
    9 days training program on Competency Building for Management Students
    गोंदिया: महंगाई पर केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ राकांपा का हल्ला बोल
    गोंदिया: महंगाई पर केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ राकांपा का हल्ला बोल
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145