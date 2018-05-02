Twitter account of PM’s personal website hacked

The Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website and mobile app was hacked on Thursday, the social media giant has confirmed.

Twitter said it was aware of the activity and has taken steps to secure the compromised account.

The account goes by the handle @narendramodi_in.

“We’re aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account. We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

The tweets, which have since been taken down, asked the followers to donate to the PM National Relief Fund through cryptocurrency.