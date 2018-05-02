Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Dec 12th, 2019
TV channels cautioned against content that is likely to incite violence

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued an advisory to private satellite TV channels to be particularly cautious about airing content that is likely to incite violence, promote “anti-national attitudes” and contain anything affecting the integrity of the nation.

The advisory was issued after some TV channels beamed footage of violent protests in the Northeast against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that was passed by Parliament on Wednesday. On various occasions in the past, the ministry has issued advisories for private satellite TV channels to broadcast content strictly in adherence to the programme and advertising codes as prescribed in the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, and the rules framed thereafter, it said.

The advisory reiterated that all TV channels are advised to be particularly cautious with regard to any content that is likely to encourage or incite violence, contains anything against maintenance of law and order or promotes “anti-national attitudes”.

