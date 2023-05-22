Tutor loses Rs 11.5 lakh to cyber criminal

Nagpur: A tutor has been duped of Rs 11.5 lakh by a cyber criminal who lured him with a bogus part-time job opportunity. The victim, identified as Ammanabrolu Birradhwa (44), from Laxmi Nagar Square, fell prey to the deceit of the criminal.
According to the police, Birradhwa, a professor at Allen Institute, received a message on his Telegram app on May 10, wherein the cyber criminal presented an attractive part-time job offer. Subsequently, Birradhwa initiated contact with the fraudster and was informed that he would receive a significant reward upon completion of a task. To gain his trust, the criminal even made an initial deposit of the reward into his account. Believing the scammer’s promises, Birradhwa deposited a total of Rs 11.5 lakh into the criminal’s account, hoping to receive the agreed-upon reward. However, his hopes were shattered when neither the promised reward materialised nor was he able to retrieve the deposited amount.
Realising that he had been defrauded, Birradhwa lodged a complaint with the cyber police station. A case under Sections 419, 420 of Indian Penal Code readi with Sections 66 (c), 66 (d) of Information Technology Act was registered by the Cyber police.