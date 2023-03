Tushar Kant Pandey is New DRM Central Railway, Nagpur Division

Nagpur: Tushar Kant Pandey has taken over as the Divisional Railway Manager, Nagpur Division of Central Railway. Prior to this, he was Executive Director, Railway Board.

An officer from Indian Railway Service of Engineers 1992 Batch, he did his B. Tech (Civil Engg.) from IIT Roorkee, M.Tech. from IIT Delhi and MBA and FMS from University of Delhi.

Tushar Kant Pandey has vast and rich experience of railway working in various Zonal Railways and Railway Board in various capacities.

Started his career in Railways as Assistant Divisional Engineer at Fatehpur, Northern Railway. He worked in various posts such as Senior Divisional Engineer/Co Lucknow and Chief Engineer, Northern Railway. He has worked in various posts in Railway Board such as Director, Track Machine, Executive Director, Transformation cell.

