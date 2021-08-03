Tum Muze You Bhula Na Paoge-was a soulful Tribute To Rafi Sahab ….. – Dr. S S Uttarwar.

Prijat Karaoke Gp Nagpur has arranged “Tum Muze You Bhula Na Paoge ……” A tribute to legendary singer Mohd Rafi by online musical concert. In the lock down period , Parijat Karaoke Gp has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Huge no comments and compliments was there to the show. It is unique program by Prijat Karaoke Gp for journey of sweet Songs.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar who is a renowned singer from Nagpur and known as Voice of Mohd Rafi in music circles , was Chief Guest for the Event . He presents a evergreen Song of Mohd Rafi Baharo Ful Barsao Mera Mehboob Aaya Hai… from a super hit film of sixties “ Suraj “starring Rajendra Kumar and Vaijainti Mala and received loud applaud from Audience.

Shaila Kachole Director, Vijaya Gore, Satish Gajbhiye Guest singers, Praveen Bhivgade Anchor , Dr Dhananjay Welukar , Shalini Sarode, Paresh Rangari, Satish Alone, Sunil Dahikar, Ajay Deshpande . Shaila Kachole is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe . Concept and organizer was Shaila Kachole and Anchor was Praveen Bhivgade.

Soulful solo songs like Sukh ke sab sathi…, Tere aankho ke siva…, gar tum bhula na doge…., Tere mere sapne…, Itna hai muze pyar tmse…, Badan Pe sitare lapete hue…, Ankho ankho me…, Yuhi tum muzse bat karti ho…., Yu to hamne lakh hasi dekhe hai…, Likhe jo khat tuze…, Itna to yad hai muze…., Mai kahi kavi na ban jau… , Banda Parwar tham lo jigar…, Tum muze you bhula na paoge…, Chura liya hai Dil ko jo tumne…, Bekhudi me sanam…, Dekha hai teri aankho me…, O mere Sona re…, Diwana hua badal…., Is rang Badalti duniya me…., Wada kar le sajna…., Tum jo Mil Gaye ho…., Ye reshmi Julfo ka…., Dil ka bhavar kare pukar…, Aaj kal tere mere pyar ke charche…, Mehboob…Mehbooba…Suhani Rat dhal chuki…, Din sara gujara tore angna…were presented by Singers.

Chup gaye sare najare oye kya bat hoga …., Sung by Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and Shaila Kachole received loud applaud from audience. Audience enters in the era of Rajesh khanna and Mumtaj.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar is having immense interest and liking to the field of music. He is a renowned Academician , Principal, Social worker and singer of our city too. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur. During program , Mrs. Shaila Kachole and Praveen Bhivgade , welcome Dr. S S Uttarwar and thank him for contribution to the musical world of Nagpur . In reply Dr. Uttarwar highlight to achievements of Parijat Karaoke gp and extend his best wishes to them.

Organisers welcome all on line viewers for joining the program. Renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to Parijat Group .

Anchor Pravin bhivgade done his job nicely. He narrate various stories in connection with songs.

Viewers gave thanks Shaila Kachole and Team Parijat for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future of the them. Parijat gp conduct various programs on line. , Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, , Sanjivani Chaudhary, Ashish Taywde, Shri. Balpande , Manish Mukkawar , Hrshali Kherche, and many more music lovers has joined program. Program comes to end at 5.30 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.