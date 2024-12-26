Trust betrayed: Rs 11 crore credit card fraud rattles Nagpur’s Khamla residents

The scam, orchestrated by a group of individuals, including a neighbour of the victims, has raised serious concerns about trust and security in the community

Nagpur: The usually quiet lanes of Khamla have been shaken by the revelation of a Rs 11 crore credit card scam that left around 150 residents duped. The scam, orchestrated by a group of individuals, including a neighbour of the victims, has raised serious concerns about trust and security in the community.

The modus operandi

The accused devised a meticulously planned scheme that relied on building trust. Posing as financial advisors or individuals offering cashback and other lucrative benefits, the culprits convinced victims to share their credit card details. Over time, these details were misused to carry out fraudulent transactions. The scam, which began in 2022, went unnoticed for months as the perpetrators operated stealthily, making small withdrawals to avoid detection initially.

One of the accused, shockingly, lived among the victims, leveraging their proximity and trust to exploit them further. This insider connection deepened the betrayal felt by the community.

The confession and police inaction

The turning point in the case came when one of the alleged masterminds confessed to the crime on video, detailing how the scam was executed. Despite this damning evidence, there has been no significant action from the police. The victims, many of whom are middle-class individuals who have lost substantial savings, are left questioning the apparent inaction of law enforcement.

Impact on victims

Nagpur Today reporter Avani Arya talked to some of the victims. Victims allege that their repeated pleas to the police have fallen on deaf ears. “We have provided all the evidence, including the video confession, yet the culprits are roaming free,” said one of the affected residents.

The financial and emotional toll on the victims is immense. Many have lost their savings or are now burdened with unexplained debts due to the fraudulent transactions. “We trusted our neighbour, and this betrayal has shattered our sense of community,” said another victim.

The scam has also exposed vulnerabilities in the banking system and the lack of awareness among people regarding the safe handling of credit card details.

The bigger picture

The scam is a stark reminder of the growing menace of financial fraud in India. According to cybercrime experts, fraudsters increasingly exploit people’s lack of digital literacy and their inherent trust in acquaintances.

Police officials, when approached, have claimed that investigations are ongoing. However, their slow response has fuelled suspicions of negligence or possible collusion, leading to public outrage.

Demands for justice

Residents of Khamla are demanding swift action and accountability from the police. Many have approached higher authorities, hoping to expedite the investigation. Some victims are also considering filing a public interest litigation (PIL) to seek judicial intervention in the matter.

Need for vigilance

This incident serves as a wake-up call for citizens to remain vigilant while sharing personal financial details. Cybercrime experts advise:

• Never share credit card information, even with acquaintances.

• Regularly check statements for suspicious transactions.

• Report unauthorized activity to banks immediately.

As the residents of Khamla wait for justice, the Rs 11 crore scam is a sobering reminder of how trust can be exploited and how vital swift action is to deter such crimes.