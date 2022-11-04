Truck driver killed in freak mishap in Pardi

Nagpur: A truck driver was killed after a speeding container-truck laden with heavy objects hit his truck from behind near Shendre Dhaba on Hyderabad-Jabalpur Highway near Kapsi Bridge in Pardi.

After the container-truck collided with the truck from behind, the heavy objects on the back pierced the cabin of the truck in front and crushed its driver Ashu Shitabh Khan (52) under its weight.

The freak mishap took place when Khan, a native of district Ramgarh, Rajasthan, was heading towards Jabalpur direction in his truck (CG08/AH-7411) around 11.30 pm on Tuesday. Suddenly, the rashly-driven container-truck (HR-55/V8469) loaded with heavy consignment, including steel rods, collided with the truck from behind. The impact of the collision was so intense that it caused the heavy objects on the container to pierce into the truck’s cabin in front and injuring Khan seriously. Khan was extricated from the truck’s mangled cabin and rushed to Government Medical College & Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

On the basis of the information given by Rahul Ashok Sarode (30), a resident of Plot No 24, Radhakrishna Nagar, Hudkeshwar, Pardi Police registered a case under Sections 304(A), 279 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 184, 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act, against the driver of the ‘killer’ container truck.

