Truck driver attempts to murder another driver in Lakadganj, arrested

Nagpur: Lakadganj police have arrested a truck driver on the charges of attempting to murder another truck driver over a wordy duel on Thursday night.

The complainant, Swapnil Arun Jumle (25), resident of Plot No. 3, New Om Nagar, Kalamna, told police that his father Arun Jagoji Jumle (48) and the accused Gopi Dayaram Shahu (32), resident of Plot No. 51, Shyam Nagar, Pardi, are truck drivers. Swapnil is also a truck driver.

The trio drove trucks from Transport Nagar and were employed with Rani Sati Transport and Chaudhary Transport. On Thursday, around 7 pm, a wordy duel erupted between Arun Jumle and the accused Gopi Shahu as Shahu called Arun a drunkard.

In the fit of anger, the accused Shahu attacked Arun with an iron rod and hit him on his head with the intention of killing Arun.

Lakadganj PSI Ingole booked the accused Gopi Shahu under Section 307 of the IPC and arrested him. Further probe is underway.