Truck Carrying Shredded Currency Burns in Wardha – Probe On

Nagpur- Early this morning on Sunday, a major incident occurred near Barbati village in Wardha district. A 16-wheeler truck, loaded with either currency notes or shredded currency waste (unusable currency paper) caught fire suddenly, reportedly due to a short circuit.

Just a few days prior, the RBI had auctioned off this currency waste. The truck, transporting the shredded currency material from Hyderabad to Uttar Pradesh, was completely engulfed in flames. Sindhi Police Station has taken charge of the investigation, and further details are awaited.

