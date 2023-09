Tripathi elected President of NUWJ, Borkar Gen Secretary

Nagpur: New executive body of Nagpur Union of Working Journalists (NUWJ) was elected for 2023-25 with Brahmashankar Tripathi (Lokmat Times) as President, Shirish Borkar (The Hitavada) as General Secretary.

Paritosh Pramanik (The Hitavada) and Anant Muley (Tarun Bharat) are Vice Presidents; Moreshwar Manapure (Lokmat) Treasurer; Parag Joshi (Tarun Bharat) Organising Secretary; Anupam Soni (The Hitavada) and Abhishek Tiwari (Nav Bharat) are Joint Secretaries.

The executive members are Hitesh Limbachia (The Hitavada), Sunil Soni (Lokmat Samachar), Nikhil Dixit (The Hitavada), Kiran Rajderkar (Tarun Bharat), Hemant Salotkar (Tarun Bharat), Anand Moharil (Tarun Bharat), Humera Maryam (The Hitavada) and Rajshree Yadav (Lokmat Samachar).

The results were announced at the annual general body meeting of NUWJ held at Press Club, on Sunday. On the occasion, retired journalists Basant Kumar Tiwari, Mahesh Updeo, Meera Tole, Varsha Tupkar-Madane and Varsha Bashu were felicitated by Rahul Pande, State Information Commissioner, Nagpur Division.

Senior journalist Vishwas Indurkar was Chief Election Officer while Varsha Bashu was Assistant Election Officer. Press Club President Pradeep Kumar Maitra, District Information Officer (DIO) Praveen Takey, Anil Gadekar and others also were present.

