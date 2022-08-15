Tricolour at every home, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” echos in air as Nagpur celebrates 76th I-Day

Nagpur: The heavy rain failed to dull fervours and zeal of 76th Independence Day in Second Capital of the State here, on Monday. Tricolour was hoisted at every household in the city in morning — under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign ’.

Advertisement Advertisement

One such program was held at Sainagar ( omkar nagar ) were flag was hoisted by the residence and Prabhat Pheri was taken out amid the chants of the slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis hoisted National Flag at the Divisional Commissioner Office, Nagpur.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hoisted Tricolour at State Government Headquarters in Mumbai. Addressing on this occasion he said that the state has begun its journey to become a “leader of the country”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the nation from the historic Red Fort as India celebrates its 76th Independence Day. The Prime Minister paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before addressing the nation at the Red Fort in Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day. He also unfurled the Indian national flag on this historic day.

PM Modi while addressing the nation congratulated all the Indians on this Independence Day and said it is a day to step towards a new direction with a new resolve.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement