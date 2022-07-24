Tricolor demand will increase across the country after Modi’s call Har Ghar Tiranga

Advertisement

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and in the wake of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s clarion call for Har Ghar Tiranga to be observed from 13th August to 15th August, people are visiting markets in large numbers to buy the national flag tricolor to join the campaign. This enthusiasm of the people is expected to culminate in huge demand for the national flag tricolor in near future, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) for ensuring greater participation of the trading community, has asked the manufacturers of clothes and other items to fabricate the national flag as per the provisions of the flag code in order to meet the possible high demand.

The central government has set a target of voluntary installing of the tricolor on 25 crore houses all over the country. According to a rough estimate, there will be a stock of only about 4 crore flag across the country. To bridge the gap between the potential demand and the stocks, the CAIT has initiated necessary efforts to meet the large demand of tricolors that may come up in following days. In this context, CAIT National President Shri BC Bhartia and Secretary General Shri Praveen Khandelwal said that CAIT has asked its State Chapters of Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Bihar, Rajasthan to contact the cloth and clothing manufacturers in their states and motivate them to make more and more tricolor flags. Currently, various sizes of tricolors are already available in the market ranging from a price range of Rs.10 to Rs.150 . However, to make it easy for even a common man to purchase the national flag, the Cultural Affairs Ministry has suggested sizes of 20″x30″, 16″x24″ and 6″x9″ and accordingly the CAIT has a major thrust on these sizes of tricolors available in the market.

Mr. Bhartia and Mr. Khandelwal also informed that apart from this, CAT has planned to take tricolor flags from Khadi Village Industries Commission and make them available to trade associations besides CAIT is also motivating women’s self-help groups to make tricolor flags in maximum quantity they can. They also said that on July 20, by amending the flag code, the central government has simplified the rules for putting the national flag on the houses, enabling more and more people to put the national flag in their houses day and night. After this amendment, the demand for tricolor flag will naturally increase in the markets.

Mr. Bhartia and Mr. Khandelwal informed that CAIT has appealed to the traders to observe “Tiranga Mahotsav” across the country from August 13 to August 15. for discussion on GST but keeping into consideration the importance of Har Ghar Tiranga movement, the trade leaders will also decide strategy to leverage efforts and steps for the rapid spread of the Tricolor campaign by the traders across the country.

Mr. Bhartia and Mr. Khandelwal told that CAIT with a slogan “Ghar-Ghar Tiranga, Dukan- Dukan Tiranga is advising traders across the Country to join Har Ghar Tiranga movement enthusiastically and in a big way. With a hashtag #meratirangadeshkishaan the traders will make optimum usage of social media to take the campaign down the line in every nook and corner of the Country.

