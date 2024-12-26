Trickster poses as Gadkari’s security officer, cheats bullion traders of Rs 7.50 lakh in Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a startling case of fraud, a man posing as the chief security officer of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari duped two bullion traders in Nagpur of gold worth Rs 7.50 lakh on Wednesday. The Ambazari Police have initiated a thorough investigation and are in the process of registering a formal complaint. The incident has sent shockwaves through the city’s bullion trading community.

The suspect, identifying himself as “Rajbir Chawala,” targeted three prominent jewellery shops in the Dharampeth area. At the first shop, he claimed he was sent by Minister Gadkari to purchase gold jewellery for an event, selecting ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh. He paid with a cheque and left with the goods.

Using the same modus operandi, he approached another shop, walking away with gold worth Rs 2.57 lakh. His deception unravelled at the third shop when the owner became suspicious of his cheque payment method. Upon contacting Gadkari’s office, the owner learned that no such person worked there. Realizing the fraud, the shopkeeper raised an alarm.

The shopkeeper shared the suspect’s image, captured on CCTV, in social media groups for bullion traders, which helped expose the scam. Acting promptly, the police traced the vehicle the fraudster had used, discovering it was rented. Further investigation led them to a hotel on Central Avenue, where the suspect had been staying.

Police believe the man, likely from New Delhi, had come to Nagpur specifically to carry out this con. They have intensified efforts to track his movements through CCTV footage and other leads.

Authorities are urging other traders who may have fallen victim to this fraud to come forward and lodge complaints. Meanwhile, the case has highlighted the importance of vigilance within the business community.

This audacious crime has raised concerns among bullion traders in Nagpur, prompting calls for stricter verification protocols and heightened security measures to prevent such incidents in the future.