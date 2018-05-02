“Trees and Nature are Mother of all – Dr. S. S. Uttarwar”

Trees and nature are our mother. We have to conserve it and give right path to coming generations. Dr S S Uttarwar was expressing his thoughts during tree plantation Drive taken by Wasudeo Nagar Nagrik Mandal at Wasudeo Garden Hingna Road Nagpur. Dr. Pimpalgaokar, Mr. Kolhatkar, Mr. Meshram, Mr. Gawai, Mr. Bpoche, Mr. Puranik , Mr Gupta, Mr. Deshmukh , Mr. Pandit , Miss. Harshali Kherche and majority of residents were present for tree plantation drive.

He further states that now a days we are going through critical phase of lockdown and Covid 19. But during this critical phase too, mother nature is taking our care. This year monsoon came at right time and raining is there all over country , which is going to help farmers and will provide drinking water to our all leaving creatures.

The tree plantation drive celebrated by Wasudeo Nagar Nagrik Mandal Hingna Road Started the session at 7 a.m. with warm-up exercises which were followed by tree plantation drive. Green gym is installed at Wasudeo Nagar Garden by NMC. All residents are taking its benefit to keep them healthy and fit.

Dr.Sanjay S Uttarwar, explains the importance of procurement of nature for generations to come ahead. He is a Principal of Engineering College and social worker and always motivate others for societal issues .

Through out the year Wasudeo Nagar Nagrik Mandal is organizing various events in colony to maintain harmony among all residents. Dr. Pimpalgaonkar who is a active senior citizen of wasudeo Nagar says that , each one should understand their social responsibilities and should come ahead to cooperate is all events. He assures office bearers of colony that all senior citizens are with you for betterment of colony and social life.

Mr. Kohatkar who is a senior manager of Industry at MIDC, express his gratitude towards all residents of Wasudeo nagar and present vote of thanks for all. Tree plantation drive come to end at 10 am.