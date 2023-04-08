Neem Tree at Telecom Hall premises collapses, locals allege foul play

Nagpur: A big Neem Tree standing at the premises of Telecom Sabhagruh suddenly collapsed on Saturday morning, narrowly missing an auto rickshaw passing by. However, locals are questioning whether the tree was actually murdered.

The Telecom Sabhagruh land was recently purchased by a local builder who demolished the hall to construct a big apartment scheme over the land. The Neem Tree, which was standing for many years, would have become an obstacle for the builder during and after the construction work.

Locals alleged that the tree’s roots were already cut down by the builders’ laborers with the help of a JCB, which led to the tree’s slow death and eventual collapse. This has raised the question of whether the tree was intentionally murdered to clear the land for construction.

The incident has sparked outrage among the locals, who are now demanding that the NMC Garden Department investigate the matter and take appropriate action against the responsible parties. The locals also want to know why the roots were cut down and whether the builders had permission from the NMC to cut the tree in the first place.

Many locals have expressed their anger and sadness over the loss of such a magnificent tree, which they consider nothing less than a murder.

