Trashion Show-Waste to Wow: Celebrating Nagpur’s Achievers and Environment Sustainability

Nagpur: Swacch Association, in collaboration with Cindrebay School of Design, Nagpur, AdmAArk Events, Avinya Nirman and Design Private Limited (ANDPL), Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) and Let’s Transform Academy are proud to present the much-awaited “Trashion Show- Waste to Wow.”, informed Anusaya Kale Chhabrani while addressing a press conference at Press Club Civil Lines on Friday.

The event aims to celebrate the city’s achievers from diverse backgrounds while promoting sustainability and environmental consciousness. This unique event will take place on Sunday, 30th July, at the prestigious Suresh Bhat Sabhagruha, 06:30 PM onwards, she added.

The Trashion Show- Waste to Wow serves as a powerful platform to blend art, fashion, and social responsibility by showcasing awe-inspiring designs created from sustainable waste materials, thereby promoting the concept of fashionable up-cycling, redesigning, and repurposing. The event emphasizes the importance of reducing waste and adopting eco-friendly practices in the fashion and creative industry and also at individual level, with an aim to reduce our carbon footprints.

The Trashion Show will witness esteemed achievers from Nagpur, who have made significant contributions in their respective fields.

The following notable personalities will grace the ramp with their presence:

Lohit Matani IPS, API Amol Dond, Abeer Ramakrishnan, Anay Ramakrishnan, Anchal Verma, Ashmita Patil, Avinash Deoskar, Avni Tiwari, Bimla Negi Deoskar, Jyoti Amge, Kalyani Satija, Khushroo Poacha, Madhumita Chuckerbutty, Mahima Suri Ms. Navya Paliwal, Nikhilesh Tabhane, Pooja Chhabrani, Prachi Gondhane, Priyanka Acharya, RJ Saurabh, Rakesh Totla, Ritika Thaker, Dr. Rozina Rana, Sachin Giri, Sangeeta Ramteke, Dr. Shantanu Sengupta, Shilpa Agrawal, Soumya Paliwal, Dr. Vaidehi Marathe, Vanmala Munghate, Dr. Vartika Patil, Vilas Kale and Vinita Bhatia.

Awaiting to showcase this dazzling display of creativity, talent, and sustainability, join us on Sunday, 30th July, at the Suresh Bhatt Sabhagruha from 06:30 pm onwards. Witness Nagpur’s prominent figures as they grace the ramp with poise and panache, all while promoting the message of a sustainable future.

