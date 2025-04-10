Transporter’s Truck Torched in Nagpur Amid Rivalry, Accused on the Run

Advertisement



Nagpur: A shocking incident unfolded in Nagpur’s Wadi area on Thursday when a group of miscreants set a transport truck on fire due to personal enmity. The truck, loaded with goods, was parked near the house of transporter Vijay Waghmare in the Davlametti locality.

Vijay, who resides there with his family, was sleeping inside the truck to guard the cargo, which had been transported from Gujarat to two companies located in Ramtek and Butibori. In the early hours of Thursday, he noticed smoke coming from the rear of the truck. Upon inspection, he saw local miscreant Prashik Dhoke and a few associates fleeing the scene.

Vijay raised an alarm and, with the help of neighbors, managed to douse the flames using water. Although a major disaster was averted, goods worth approximately ₹1.5 lakh were destroyed in the fire. He promptly reported the incident to the Wadi police.

Police have registered a case and are analyzing CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify and apprehend all the accused. Notably, this wasn’t the first altercation—Prashik and his group had previously verbally abused Vijay, but the matter was settled internally at the time due to being residents of the same locality.

In light of the latest incident, Vijay has demanded strict legal action and compensation for the damages incurred.

