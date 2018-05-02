Trains on Nagpur-Pune route start from next week

Nagpur: A number of trains on Nagpur-Pune-Nagpur are being operated by the Railways. The Central Railway on Thursday said four more trains from Nagpur and one from Amravati would be initiated by next week to restore normalcy at the earliest.

Pune-Nagpur AC Special weekly: 01417 AC weekly special train will leave Pune from October 15 on every Thursday and reach Nagpur next day. 01418 AC weekly special will leave Nagpur from October 16 on every Friday and reach Pune next day. The train will have same halts as that of Humsafar AC Express and it would have 13 AC-III tier coaches.

Pune-Ajni AC Special weekly: 02239 AC weekly special train will leave Pune from October 17 on every Saturday and arrive at Ajni the next day. 02240 AC weekly special will leave Ajni from October 18 on every Sunday and reach Pune the next day. It would also have 13 AC-III tier coaches.

Pune-Amravati AC Special weekly: 02117 AC weekly special train will leave Pune from October 14 on every Wednesday and arrive Amravati the next day. 02118 AC weekly special will leave Amravati from October 15 every Thursday and arrive at Pune next day. The train would have one first AC class, four ACII tier, Nine AC-III tier bogies.

Ajni-Pune AC Special weekly: 02224 AC weekly special will leave Ajni from October 13 on every Tuesday and reach Pune the next day. 02223 AC weekly special train will leave Pune from October 16 every Friday and arrive at Ajni the next day. It would have one first AC class, four AC-II tier, Nine AC-III tier.

Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur-Gondia special (Daily): 01039 Special train will leave Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur daily from October 11 till further advice and arrive Gondia next day. 01040 Special train will leave Gondia daily from October 13 and reach Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur the next day. The Railway Board has curtailed some of the halts of the train namely that of Sewagram, Chandur Rly, Jalamb, Puntamba, Jarandeshwar, Targaon, Masur, Bhavani Nagar,Takari andValivade.This was done after reviewing ticket sales and to speed-up the train. The train has 9 sleeper class, one AC-II tier, two ACIII tier, 5 second class seating. Bookings for 02224/02223 AC special, 01039 and 01140 special trains will commence from October 9; while bookings for 01417/01418, 02117/02118 and 02239/02240 AC special trains will commence from October 11 at all reservation centres and on website: www.irctc.co.in. Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains. Passengers are advised to adhere all norms, SoPs related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at destination, said a railway release issued here.





