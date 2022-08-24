Train en-route to Nagpur derails at Chhattisgarh’s Dongargarh Station

Advertisement

Nagpur: In yet another incident of derailment in Nagpur Division, two coaches of 18239 Devra-Itwari Shivnath Express derailed at Dongargarh Railway Station of Rajnandgaon district, around 80-km from Raipur, in the wee hours of Tuesday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

It may be recalled, two persons sustained minor injuries after four wheels of a coach of an express train on its way from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh to Jodhpur in Rajasthan derailed in Gondia district of Nagpur division in Maharashtra after it rammed into a stationary goods train in the wee hours of August 17.

Advertisement

The section comes under Nagpur Division of SECR. As the train was approaching the halt station at a very low speed, there was no casualty. Instantly after the incident a team of senior officials from Nagpur, Gondia and Itwari rushed to the spot along with the Accident Relief Train (ART) and initiated a rescue operation. Both the derailed bogies were later detached from the train before it left for its destination after being detained for about three hours.

Advertisement

According to information, the 18239 Korba-Itwari Express was on its way to Itwari in Nagpur when the incident took place. Railway sources informed that at about 03:42 hrs on Tuesday when it was approaching Dongargarh station, two bogies of the train fitted with the locomotive including Guard Coach No SEC-134400 and General Coach No.SEC-084114 derailed in the yard. As the train was approaching its halt station, it was at a very low speed and there was no casualty or injury. So far the reasons for the accident are not known.

Confirming the incident, Public Relations Officer (PRO) V K Naidu said that on getting information about the incident, senior officials including Nagpur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Maninder Utpal and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) Ravish Singh reached the spot along with ART and initiated massive relief works. The reasons for the accident are also being ascertained. Later, both the damaged bogies were separated from the train and passengers of General Coach shifted to Sleeper Class before the train left for its destination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement