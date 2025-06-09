Train delays derail plans: Tickets worth Rs 60 crore cancelled in 25 months in CR’s Nagpur Division

Advertisement



Nagpur: Despite tall claims of modernisation and passenger-friendly infrastructure, Central Railway’s Nagpur Division continues to face mounting criticism over disrupted train services. Frustrated by frequent delays, cancellations, and route diversions, passengers have cancelled tickets worth nearly Rs 60 crore in the past 25 months, according to data obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

While Indian Railways aggressively pushes ahead with its ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’ — which promises world-class stations equipped with modern amenities — on-ground reality tells a different story. Widespread construction of third and fourth railway lines, new bridges, tunnels, upgraded signalling systems, and station facelifts have resulted in operational chaos, with train schedules becoming increasingly unreliable.

Despite plans to enhance passenger experience with better lighting, spacious parking, modern waiting areas, and digital ticketing machines, many travellers have found themselves stranded, often with little or no prior intimation about cancellations or delays. Even confirmed ticket holders are left scrambling at the last minute — forced to cancel journeys due to the uncertainty, or unable to afford alternative modes of travel.

The financial impact is staggering. In FY 2023–24, passengers cancelled tickets worth Rs 27.53 crore, and in the first few months of FY 2024–25, cancellations have already touched Rs 29.64 crore. Alarmingly, April 2025 alone saw ticket cancellations worth Rs 2.64 crore.

Passenger advocacy groups argue that while infrastructure development is essential, it must not come at the cost of basic service reliability. The situation has put a serious dent in the credibility of the Railways, especially for daily commuters and long-distance travellers.

As ambitious station upgrades continue, passengers are demanding one basic amenity above all: trains that run on time.

