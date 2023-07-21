Tragic Incidents in Gondia: 4 Dead, Several Injured Due to Lightning Strikes

Gondia : In Gondia, incidents of severe lightning strikes during rainy days have once again led to devastating consequences. On Friday, 21st July, the day proved to be tragic for the Gondia-Bhandara district. Three women and one man lost their lives, while ten others suffered serious injuries as they fell victim to celestial lightning strikes.

Among the unfortunate incidents, in the village of Navejhari, Tehsil Tirora, 14 women laborers were engaged in the task of sowing seeds in the field of farmer Suryaprakash Bondare from the neighboring village of Nilaj Khurd in Mohadi Tehsil. After hours of work, they gathered to have a meal, when suddenly the sky roared with thunder, and a torrential downpour accompanied by celestial lightning struck them. In the unfortunate event, Latabai Wadhve (50) and Vachchhala Bawanthade (50), both residents of Navejhari, Tehsil Tirora, lost their lives, while Sulochana Singnajhude (35), Nirmala Khobragade (50), and Babybai Sayam (55) were left critically injured.

The injured women were immediately rushed to the Primary Health Center for initial treatment and later transferred to the Raffer District Hospital in Bhandara for further medical care.

In another incident, which took place at 2:35 PM in Ghatabori village (Teli) in Arjuni Tehsil, farmer Omdas Sakhararam Waghrade was working in his field when celestial lightning struck him, leading to his unfortunate demise.

Similarly, a third incident occurred at 3:00 PM in Shilapur village, Tehsil Deori. Several women were engaged in agricultural activities when a thunderstorm struck, resulting in the tragic death of Smt. Lalita Kailash Raut (35) and leaving four other women and one man injured. The injured were immediately admitted to the Rural Hospital in Deori for treatment.

Adding to the list of victims, two more individuals, Fulan Isulal Thakare (42) and Gayatri Dinesh Thakare (36), residents of Tehsil Tirora, also suffered the impact of celestial lightning, sustaining injuries.

These incidents serve as a grim reminder of the dangers posed by lightning strikes, especially during the monsoon season. Authorities and communities are urged to take necessary precautions and safety measures to minimize such unfortunate occurrences in the future.

Ravi Arya

