Tragic Double Murder in Nagpur: Two Missing Persons Found Dead in Wardha River

Nagpur:The Nagpur city police have been investigating a distressing missing persons case, which took a grim turn when the bodies of the two individuals were discovered in the Wardha River. The victims have been identified as Nirala Kumar Jayprakash Singh, aged 43, of H.B. Town Prasad Apartment, Nagpur, and Amarish Devdutt Gole, aged 41, of Narakeshwari Layout Jayprakash Nagar, Nagpur.

The search for the missing individuals began on July 25, 2023, after two incidents came to light. On that day, six suspects – Onkar Mahendra Talmale (25) of Smruti Layout, Nagpur, Harsh Anandilal Verma (22) of Vadi, Nagpur, Danish Durgaprasad Shivpeth (21) of Godhani, Nagpur, Lucky Sanjay Turkel (22) of Mariam Nagar, Sitabardi, and Harsh Saudagar Bagde (19) of Dattawadi, Nagpur – visited the farmhouse of Sanjay Turkel in Ringanabodi Shivara. They had gone there to settle a financial dispute but ended up engaging in a heated argument, which tragically culminated in the fatal shooting of Nirala Kumar Singh and Amarish Gole. The assailants then callously disposed of the bodies by dumping them into the waters of the Wardha River.

The investigation into the missing persons’ case intensified, and it led the police to the tragic discovery of the two victims’ bodies floating in the Wardha River today. Amarish Gole’s body was found near the Wardha District border under the jurisdiction of the Tivasa police station. The authorities have now launched a thorough investigation to track down Nirala Singh’s remains.

In the aftermath of the shocking double murder and subsequent recovery of the victims’ bodies, the police have arrested all six suspects involved in the crime. As per the guidance of Superintendent of Rural Police, Vishal Anand, and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dr. Sandeep Pakhale, the culprits will be charged under Sections 302, 201, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The entire city is reeling from the gravity of this heinous crime, and the Nagpur city police, under the leadership of Superintendent of Police, Bapu Rohom, and Tivasa police station’s Sub-Inspector, Pankaj Wagode, are committed to ensuring that justice is served for the victims and their families.

As the investigation unfolds, the Nagpur city remains in shock, mourning the loss of Nirala Kumar Jayprakash Singh and Amarish Devdutt Gole. The authorities are determined to bring the perpetrators to justice and provide closure to the bereaved families.

