Tragic Diwali Night: Murder in Nagpur’s Imamwada Area

Nagpur: While the city celebrated the Diwali festival, a tragic incident of murder took place in Nagpur’s Imamwada area on the night of November 1.

The victim, identified as Rahul Waghmare, was attacked and fatally injured with a sharp weapon by unidentified assailants, reportedly due to an old rivalry.

According to police sources, Rahul succumbed to his injuries on the spot. He was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Imamwada police have registered a case of murder against the unknown attackers. Senior officials visited the crime scene, and further investigations are underway.